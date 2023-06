Xbox Starfield Limited Edition Wireless controller and headset

Following on from the unveiling of a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming highly anticipated space adventure game Starfield currently under development by the team at Bethesda. Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox Wireless Controller – Starfield Limited Edition for $80 together with an Xbox Wireless Headset – Starfield Limited Edition priced at $125. Check out the announcement trailer below to learn more about the new Xbox controller and headset.

“Experience superb audio and chat quality with the Xbox Wireless Headset – Starfield Limited Edition. Secure your space fit with the Constellation red-and-white striped headband, communicate with your crew using the transparent mic boom, and feel fully immersed with audio tones custom made for your adventure. Enjoy ultra-soft large earcups that make for a comfortable experience with convenient on-ear controls for all your exploration needs.”

Starfield Xbox controller and headset

“Embark on an epic journey with the Xbox Wireless Controller – Starfield Limited Edition and Xbox Wireless Headset – Starfield Limited Edition.”

“Explore the depths of gaming – and open space – while showing your love for Starfield with the officially-licensed Seagate Starfield Special Edition Game Drive and Game Hub for Xbox. Wrapped in exclusive artwork commemorating the Constellation space explorers, up to 8 TB of storage, plus LED illumination, the new Seagate Game Drive and Game Hub create a cosmic gaming experience as you discover the secrets of the universe.”

