ASUS ROG Ally gameplay tested

Gamers interested in learning more about the ASUS ROG Ally handheld game and the gameplay they can expect both from emulated games and also AAA releases such as the new Jedi Survivor game. Will be pleased to know that ETA Prime has created a few gameplay videos for your viewing pleasure providing a glimpse at what you can expect. For those unfamiliar with the ASUS ROG Ally a few specifications and features are listed below.

The ROG Ally is a gaming handheld specially built for Windows 11 conveniently merging multiple game libraries into one device, supporting a wide range of platforms such as Steam, Xbox Game Pass, Epic, GOG, and more.

If you’ve ever found yourself frustrated by the scattered nature of multiple game launchers, the ROG Ally is here to ease your worries. A specially designed edition of the Armoury Crate, created just for the Ally, ensures a unified gaming experience. You can effortlessly sort and launch your games from one location, regardless of where they’re installed.

Powered by AMD Ryzen Z1

At the heart of this exceptional gaming machine lies AMD’s newly launched Ryzen Z1 Series processors. Featuring the RDNA™ 3 graphics, the ROG Ally promises top-tier performance to fulfill all your gaming needs. This potent handheld gaming machine is poised to redefine how you experience your favorite games.

ASUS ROG Ally gameplay

Gravity Thermal System

Not only is the Ally power-packed, but it also keeps its cool even during intense gaming sessions. Thanks to the all-new Zero Gravity thermal system and dual fan design by ROG, you can enjoy a quiet and cool gaming experience in any orientation. Game your way without the worry of overheating.

ASUS ROG Ally emulation

Ease of access is key for a seamless gaming experience. With the ROG Armoury Crate SE, you can quickly access all your games and crucial settings from one central location. Tailor your gaming experience to your liking with custom keymaps and Aura Sync lighting settings.

The ROG Ally is designed with gamers’ comfort in mind. Its ergonomic design ensures that every button is within easy reach, offering a gaming experience that’s not only exciting but also comfortable.

Fast-paced gaming requires a display that can keep up. The ROG Ally boasts a Full HD 120Hz high-refresh rate display, complemented with FreeSync Premium. This ensures you have a crystal-clear view of the action, even in the most dynamic games.

Source : ASUS



