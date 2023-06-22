Xbox Game Pass price increases next month

Microsoft has announced that it will be rolling out the first price increase for its Xbox Game Pass subscription service since it launched back in 2017. On July 6, 2023 Microsoft will increase its Xbox Game Pass subscription price $9.99 or £7.99 to $10.99 or £8.99 for the standard offering and the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will increase from $14.99 or £10.99 per month to $16.99 or £12.99. Although Microsoft has not announced any lands to increase the price of the PC Game Pass at the current time.

Microsoft will however be increasing the price of its Xbox Series X games console in certain regions although this will not be happening in the US. In the United Kingdom the price will increase from £449 to £480 and in Australia from $749 to $800. “We’ve held on our prices for consoles for many years and have adjusted the prices to reflect the competitive conditions in each market,” says Kari Perez, head of communications for Xbox.

Microsoft explains that this price increase isn’t related to its acquisition of Activision blizzard. “These Game Pass price adjustments are not related to the Activision Blizzard deal, and are intended to match local market conditions,” says Perez.

