ASUS ROG Ally handheld games console review: Ally vs Steam Deck

If you are interested in learning more about the newly launched Asus ROG Ally handheld games console and its performance compared to Valve’s Steam Deck. you might be interested in a new in-depth ROG Ally vs Steam Deck video created by the team over at Digital Foundry providing more insight into what you can expect from the new PC handheld games console.

The ROG Ally console has been created to provide gamers with a true Windows 11 games machine and is powered by AMD’s brand-new Ryzen Z1 Series processors. Featuring a Full HD 120Hz high-refresh rate display with FreeSync Premium support included.

“AMD’s brand-new Ryzen™ Z1 Extreme APU powers this incredible gaming machine. Built on the cutting edge 4nm process, this silicon features both the Zen 4 architecture and brand new RDNA 3 graphics. Featuring incredible upscaling technologies like FidelityFX Super Resolution and Radeon Super Resolution, the Ally can boost framerates while retaining excellent image quality.”

Asus ROG Ally review

“Weeks in the works and delayed owing to BIOS issues, our review of the Asus ROG Ally is finally complete. We’re looking at the highest specification PC handheld we’ve seen yet with the Z1 Extreme processor paired with fast memory and a 1080p 120Hz VRR panel. But we’re also looking at Windows 11 – which has traditionally performed poorly in the handheld space. This is clearly the most powerful PC mobile device around – but is it the best?”

“Choose from three different operating modes to balance performance and power usage, from Silent Mode’s 9W to Performance Mode’s 15W all the way up to Turbo Mode’s 25W (or 30W when connected to AC power). ROG worked in close collaboration with AMD to unleash the full potential of this cutting-edge hardware, and the Ryzen™ Z1 Extreme is here to take the gaming world by storm.”

Source : ASUS : Digital Foundry



