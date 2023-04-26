ASUS has introduced a new Windows 11 handheld games console this week powered by AMDs Ryzen Z1 series processor supported by RDNA 3 graphics and capable of playing AAA games and indie titles with ease says ASUS. The ROG Ally runs Windows 11, meaning gamers can access all their publisher libraries and game streaming services on a single device. Navigating the Microsoft Windows 11 desktop is a seamless experience, either through the Ally’s joysticks and buttons or through Windows’ touchscreen support, and a 120 Hz FHD (1080p) panel with FreeSync Premium support.

The ASUS ROG Ally Windows 11 handheld games console will be officially launching on May 11, 2023 and will soon be available to preorder directly from the ASUS website and worldwide partners. Although no information on pricing or availability has been devolved as yet by ASUS. As soon as more information is announced we will keep you up to speed as always.

“The ROG Ally is primed to deliver never-before-seen levels of handheld gaming performance. Gamers who enjoy lighter indie titles, or more graphically intensive AAA games, can do it all with the Ally. Making all this possible is also ROG’s Zero Gravity thermal system, which uses a dual-fan system with ultrathin heatsink fins and high-friction heat pipes to ensure the Ally stays cool in any orientation.”

“Flagship gaming performance demands a panel to match, and the Ally does not disappoint. Equipped with a 120 Hz FHD (1080p) panel with FreeSync Premium support, gamers will enjoy supreme motion clarity in fast-paced games, with no tearing or stuttering in the event of an FPS drop. The display also has a maximum brightness of 500 nits, enabling gamers to easily keep track of the action in more challenging environments like the great outdoors. This touchscreen also allows seamless navigation of the Windows desktop when gamers need to change settings or install their next game.”

Source : ASUS





