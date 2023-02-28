Lenovo ThinkPads, IdeaPads and more at MWC 2023

At this years Mobile World Congress event running until 2 March, 2023, Lenovo has unveiled a wealth of new hardware in the form of a comprehensive refresh across the ThinkPad portfolio, IdeaPads and more which will be launching over the next year together with expected starting prices. Check out the full list of new systems below with their availability and starting prices listed.

ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 will be available starting July 2023. Prices are expected to start from €1649.

ThinkPad Z16 Gen 2 will be available starting August 2023. Prices are expected to start from €2249.

ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 will be available starting July 2023. Prices are expected to start from €1190.

ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4 will be available starting July 2023. Prices are expected to start from €1290.

ThinkPad T14s, T14 and T16 will be available starting July 2023. Prices are expected to start from €1590, €1345 and €1390 respectively.

ThinkPad L13 and L13 Yoga will be available starting April 2023. Prices are expected to start from €839 and €980 respectively.

ThinkPad L14 and L15 will be available starting May 2023. Prices are expected to start from €775 and €755 respectively.

ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 and E16 Gen 1 will be available starting June 2023. Prices are expected to start from €770 and €780 respectively.

ThinkPad Professional Sleeves will be available starting May 2023. Prices are expected to start from €35 for the 13-inch and €37 for the 14-inch.

ThinkCentre Tiny-in-One (TIO) Gen 5 Monitors will be available starting August 2023. Prices are expected to start from €299 for the 22-inch, and €399 for the 24-inch.

IdeaPad Duet 3i will be available starting June 2023. Prices are expected to start from €449.

IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook will be available starting May 2023. Prices are expected to start from €349.

“The redesigned ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 and ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4 adopt sleeker narrow bezels increasing the screen-to-body ratio and make improvements in hybrid working functionality for frequent travellers. Dolby Audio speakers are now user facing for more immersive audio, and when combined with a new optional 5-megapixel with Infrared camera, video conferencing delivers a truly collaborative experience.

For even greater immersion with deep blacks and vivid colors, X13 Gen 4 can be configured with a new 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED display that is Dolby Vision enabled and features Eyesafe Certified Natural Low Blue Light technology to help reduce eye strain. Security and ease of use are enhanced with ultrasonic human presence detection that can protect from casual “over the shoulder” observers and system login is simplified with facial recognition through Windows Hello.”

Lenovo ThinkPads

“Encased in modern progressive designs, the ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 and ThinkPad Z16 Gen 2 are powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Processors with AMD Radeon 700M Series Graphics, Windows 11, and can be configured with up to 64 GB Dual Channel memory and up to 2 TB PCIe SSD to help users breeze through the most demanding tasks. ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 unveils an optional new natural fiber reinforced material bonded to the 75% recycled aluminium top cover. This woven Flax material is made from 100% agricultural product collected by harvesting flax plant fibers.”

” ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 second generation Windows 11 laptops enhance key areas of hardware and software functionality to help users maintain a creative edge. ThinkPad Z13 also presents a new Flax Fiber top cover, using bio-based materials, for a unique individual look and feel. Lenovo also introduced a redesigned fourth generation ThinkPad X13 and X13 Yoga with narrower bezels, new colors, materials and features to facilitate hybrid work and mobility. The ThinkPad portfolio for 2023 is completed with fourth generation ThinkPad T14s, T14 and second generation T16 workhorse laptops along with the fourth generation ThinkPad L13, L13 Yoga, L14 and L15, designed for businesses with a wide range of mobile computing needs.”

Source : Lenovo





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals