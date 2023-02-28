Honor Magic 5 Pro and Magic Vs launched globally at MWC 20203

Honor has announced the global launch of two new smartphones at Mobile World Congress 2023, the Honor Magic 5 Pro and Magic Vs.

The Honor Magic Vs was unveiled last year and now the handset is launching globally, the Honor Magic 5 Pro is a new device.

Global technology brand HONOR today unveiled its new human-centric approach to technology, “Tech to Inspire”, at Mobile World Congress 2023. During the event, HONOR brought its dual-flagship strategy to life, and announced the global availability of the HONOR Magic5 Series and the HONOR Magic Vs, the latest iterations to the successful HONOR Magic Series line-up.

“Committed to addressing the real needs of customers, HONOR adopts a human-centric approach to product innovation, offering intuitive technology solutions to improve the daily lives of everyone,” said George Zhao, CEO of HONOR Device Co, Ltd. “The HONOR Magic5 Pro, our latest flagship all-rounder, and the HONOR Magic Vs, our first foldable flagship to be launched in the global market, push industry benchmarks in every aspect of smartphone user experience, in line with our vision to enable a smarter life for everyone.”

Packed with a whole host of significant upgrades, the all-round flagship HONOR Magic5 Pro boasts impressive breakthroughs in design, display, photography and performance, beating several industry benchmarks to deliver a best-in-class user experience.

You can find out more details about the new Honor Magic 5 Pro and Magic Vs smartphones over at the Honor website at the link below.

