Honor Magic Vs folding smartphone gets official

Honor has launched its latest smartphone, the Honor Magic Vs and the handset comes with a 7.9-inch folding display.

The main display comes with a resolution of 2272 x 1984 pixels, there is also a secondary 6.45-inch cover display and this display has a resolution of 2560x 1080 pixels.

The Honor Magic Vs folding smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile processor and it comes with a range of RAM and storage options.

You can choose from 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, or 12GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

The handset does not feature a microSD card slot, the device comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear.

On the front of the Honor Magic Vs, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls.

On the rear of the device, there is a 54-megapixel wide-angle main camera, there is also a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. The handset comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 66W fast charging.

The new Honor Magic Vs smartphone will come in three colors, Black, Cyan, and Orange, and pricing starts at CNY 7,499 which is about $1050 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena





