Honor X6 smartphone launched in the UK

Honor is launching a new smartphone in the UK, the Honor X6 and the handset comes with a 6.5-inch display with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G25 mobile processor and it has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot that takes up to a 1TBG card.

Global technology brand, HONOR, has today announced the launch of the HONOR X6, the latest addition to HONOR’s reliable X Series line up. Boasting an array of compelling features, the HONOR X6 is equipped with an ultra-large 5000mAh[2]battery, a triple camera system including a 50MP Main Camera, and large expandable storage to go with its 4GB+64GB memory.

The HONOR X6 features a rear triple camera system comprising of a 50MP Main Camera, a 2MP Macro Camera, and a 2MP Depth Camera. The impressive combination of cameras allows users to easily capture and record all their favourite memories, and get creative with their photography anytime, anywhere.

Boasting a 6.5-inch[4] HONOR FullView[5] Display, the HONOR delivers a superb viewing experience. Coupled with a host of eye care features including Eye Comfort Mode and Dark Mode, the HONOR X6 offers an extremely pleasant viewing experience in different user scenarios: perfect for reading articles, streaming videos, or browsing photos, in direct sunlight or dimly lit environments.

You can find out more details about the new Honor smartphone, the handset is available from Hihonor, Argos, Amazon, and Very for £149.99.

Source Hihonor



