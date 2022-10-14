Honor X40 GT smartphone gets official

Honor has unveiled their latest android smartphone, the Honor X40 GT and the handset comes with a 6.81-inch display.

The display on the device features a Full HD+ resolution of 2388 x 1080 pixels and the handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor.

The handset comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The device does not feature a microSD card slot.

The X40 GT comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the handset and three cameras on the rear.

On the rear of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera for photos and videos, there is also a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls.

The Honor X40 GT smartphone also comes with a 4800 mAh battery and it features 66W fast charging which will apparently charge the device to 90 percent in just 30 minutes, it also comes with reverse charging.

The device will come in a choice of three different colors Silver, Black, and Racing Green and it will retrail for CNY 2,099 which is about $290.

Source GSM Arena



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals