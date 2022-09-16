Honor X40 smartphone gets official

Honor has added its latest Android smartphone to its range, the Honor X40. The handset comes with a 6.67 inch curved AMOLED display that comes with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 mobile processor and it comes with a range of RAM and storage options.

These include 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The new Honor X40 smartphone comes with a 5100 mAh battery and it features 40W fast charging, the device comes with Android 12.1 and Magic UI 6.1.

The device features a range of cameras, there are two cameras on the rear and a single camera on the front, the front camera is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for snapping selfies and for video calls. On the back of the device, there is a 50-megapixel wide-angle main camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The handset will be available in a chide of four colors, Gold, Silver, Blue, and Black, the device will retail in China for CNY 1,499, as yet there are no details on when Honor will launch it in Europe and the USA.

Source GSM Arena



