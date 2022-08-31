Honor Pad 8 tablet gets unboxed

The Honor Pad 8 Android tablet was launched back in July and now we get to find out more details about the device.

The unboxing video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the new Honor Pad 8 tablet and its range of features.

﻿

As a reminder, the tablet comes with a 12-inch IPS LCD display that has a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels and it features a Snapdragon 680 mobile processor.

The tablet comes with a range of RAm and storage options, these include 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

There is no microSD card slot on this tablet, it comes with Android 12 and Magic UI 6.1 and the tablet features a 7250 mAh battery and fast charging.

The device comes with a single camera on the front and a single camera on the rear, there is a 5-megapixel camera on the front for taking selfies and video calls, and there is also a 5-megapixel camera on the rear for photos and videos.

The tablet is available in the UK with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and the device retails for £249.99, it is now available to order from the Honor website.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

