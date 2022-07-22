Honor Pad 8 Android tablet unveiled

Honor has unveiled its latest Android tablet, the Honor Pad 8, and the device comes with an 8-inch IPS LCD display that has a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels.

The tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Sna[dragon 680 mobile processor and you can choose from 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The new Honor Pad 8 does not come with a MicroSD card slot the tablet also features a 7250 mAh battery and it features 22.5W fast charging.

The tablet comes with Honor’s Magic UI 6.1 which is based on Android 12 and the device features split-screen support for 6,000 apps and more.

The Honor Pad 8 tablet comes with a single camera on the front of the device and a single camera on the rear. On the rear of the tablet, there is a 5-megapixel camera for photos and videos, on the front of the device there is also a 5-megapixel camera for making video calls and for taking selfies.

The new Honor Android tablet is available in a choice of three different colors, Blue, White and Mint Green. Pricing for the tablet starts at CNY 1,499 which is about $220, although it is being offered on an early bird deal for CMNY 1,399 about $207.

Source GSM Arena

