LG 49 inch Curved UltraGear monitor $1,299

LG has this week announced the pricing and availability for its previously unveiled 49-inch Curved UltraGear monitor reference: 49GR85DC-B. The new curved monitor is priced at 1219 your own dollars and is now available to preorder until April 2, 2023 exclusively from the LG online store. By pre-ordering you will also receive a special preorder offer of a free UltraGear Gaming Pad with a recommended retail price of $200. Preorders are expected to start shipping early in April 2023.

Designed with gamers in mind, the 49″ DQHD (5120 x 1440) Curved monitor features DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) with VESA DisplayHDR 1000 and provides a three-sided, virtually borderless display design and LED Hexagon backlighting. Also built-in is a DTS Headphone: X jack which provides accurate spatial localization in games for 3D audio over headphones.

LG Curved UltraGear

“Bringing gameplay to the next level, LG’s 49-inch UltraGear monitor features an up to 240 Hz Dual QHD (5120×1440) curved (1000R) display with an ultra-wide 32:9 aspect ratio. The 49GR85DC-B model also supports VESA DisplayHDR 1000 and delivers an ultra-fast 1 ms (GtG) response rate. Paired with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, serious gamers are equipped with a fluid, virtually tear-free HDR gaming experience. Advanced gaming features also include Dynamic Action Sync, Black Stabilizer, FPS Counter, and Crosshair.”

“For those who desire the ability to play, watch, stream or work from multiple input sources at the same time, the new monitor offers OnScreen Control which supports both Picture-in-Picture (PiP) and Picture-by-Picture (PbP) allowing consumers the ability to configure their monitor to suit their needs. Consumers can also choose from a variety of enhanced gaming GUI including Gamer, FPS or RPS to optimize display settings.”

Source : LG





