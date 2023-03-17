Razer Atlas tempered glass mouse mat

Gaming hardware and peripheral design and manufacturing company Razer has introduced a new addition to their range of accessories in the form of the companies very first glass mouse mat. Finished with CNC milled round edges the tempered glass surface is now available to purchase priced at $100 and features an ultrasmooth premium tempered surface with micro-etched surface.

Razer Atlas glass mouse mat

“Zero in on a perfect aim with our first-ever glass gaming mouse mat—built to last with premium tempered glass. Optimized for optical sensors and specially treated for quieter swipes, stay in the zone with an ultra-smooth surface that makes your mouse feel like there is zero resistance. The Razer Atlas’ surface is micro-etched to ensure that it works seamlessly with mouse optical sensors to avoid spin outs, and with an ultra-smooth surface it enables quick and consistent swipes.”

“The Razer Atlas is made of durable and premium glass, specially treated for quieter mouse movements and a unique coating for functionality and durability. We recommend cleaning the mat periodically by gently wiping it with a warm and damp cloth. Ensure that the mat is always placed on a flat levelled surface to prevent accidental damage. We recommend using the original mouse feet that came with your Razer mouse or equivalent PTFE replacements. Other materials may result in unexpected wear and tear of the mouse feet, mouse mat, or both.”

Source : Razer





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals