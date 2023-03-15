MSI Clutch GM51 Lightweight flagship gaming mouse unveiled

MSI has this week introduced two new additions to its range of gaming mice announcing the availability of the new MSI Clutch GM51 Lightweight Wireless and MSI Clutch GM51 Lightweight offering a choice between both wired and wireless connectivity depending on your preference. The wireless version uses a charging dock, and USB wireless 2.4G transmitter dongle. Check out the quick overview video below to learn more about its design, features and benefits.

The MSI Clutch GM51 Lightweight gaming mouse features PIXART PAW-3395 optical sensor, Up to 26000 DPI sensitivity / 650 IPS tracking / 50G acceleration, Patented MSI DIAMOND LIGHTGRIPS, Classic ergonomic form with 85 g lightweight design, Supports MSI SNAP CHARGING and charging dock, Tri-mode connectivity with MSI SWIFTSPEED wireless technology, OMRON switches rated for over 60 million clicks, Pure 100% PTFE skates, MSI Center software support allowing for customization and Up to 3 profiles can be saved to the onboard memory in both the wired and wireless versions.

“The CLUTCH GM51 LIGHTWEIGHT is the perfect solution for a wired gaming mouse. Weighing at a mere 75 g, the mouse is also equipped with a high-end PixArt PAW-3395 optical sensor offering a maximum of 26000 DPI, 650 IPS movement tracking, and 50G acceleration for a smoother gameplay experience.

Sporting the latest ultra-high-speed microcontroller, the mouse surpasses the industry standard 1000 Hz Polling rate. It achieves a true 8000 Hz polling rate for over 8 times faster data transmission for extreme performance allowing gamers to track every micro-movement. The specially engineered FrixionFree cable is designed to minimize friction on your mousepad and desk with its outstanding flexibility and smoothness.”

MSI Clutch GM51 Lightweight gaming mouse

“The CLUTCH GM51 LIGHTWEIGHT WIRELESS has a variety of features that give gamers the best performance possible. The mouse weighs in at only 85 grams, has a maximum DPI of 26000, 650 IPS movement tracking, 50G acceleration thanks to the top-notch PixArt PAW-3395 optical sensor, and the latest 2.4G wireless technology – MSI SwiftSpeed. Three different connection types provide the mouse with plenty of versatility”.

“MSI SwiftSpeed provides an ultra-stable and low latency connection, Bluetooth connection for different platforms, and a wired connection. The mouse also supports two advanced charging solutions including MSI Snap Charging (wired) which offers a 3 times faster charging experience, while the included MSI Charging Dock offers a convenient standard charging solution by stationing the mouse on it. Equipped with a high-capacity 550 mAH battery, achieve up to 150 hours of battery life on a single charge when connected via MSI SwiftSpeed’s 2.4G wireless connection.”

Source : MSI





