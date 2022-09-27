ASUS SmartO Mouse MD200 ergonomic wireless mouse

If comfort is your first requirement when searching for a new computer mouse you might be interested in the latest creation from ASUS in the form of the SmartO Mouse MD200 ergonomic wireless mouse. Equipped with a high-performance 4200 dpi optical sensor together with a Antibacterial Guard and elastic carrying loop. The SmartO Mouse MD200 has been designed to provide a comfortable portable mouse that can connect to devices via RF 2.4 GHz or Bluetooth 5.0.

“Either mode providing high data throughput to ensure accurate, lag-free response. SmartO Mouse MD200 can connect to up to three devices via Bluetooth, for convenient multitasking. Intuitive Armoury Crate software enables various customization options, including the ability to tweak sensitivity levels and polling rate, and it allows users to view battery level.”

Ergonomic wireless mouse

“The innovative concealed carrying loop can be effortlessly slipped over the user’s finger, making it especially useful when moving from a workstation to a meeting room. The strap can also be used to hang the mouse when not in use for a neater workstation. SmartO Mouse MD200 also includes a thumb rest to ensure comfort, even after hours of use. The mouse’s ASUS Antibacterial Guard protective coat has passed the ISO 22196 international standard and is certified by the Society of Industrial Technology for Antimicrobial Articles (SIAA).”

“The switches used in SmartO Mouse MD200 are rated to up to 10 million clicks – that’s 3X the longevity offered by traditional office mice. Additionally, integrated power-saving technology provides up to a year of use on just a single AA battery, allowing users to focus on the task at hand without interruptions.”

