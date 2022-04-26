ConceptPix ergonomic wireless mouse stops wrist aches

ConceptPix is a new ergonomic wireless mouse designed to offer a small input device with sensitive operation allowing you to prevent aches and injuries to your wrists as you work at your computer. The ConceptPix “horizontal mouse” mechanically rotates in the direction of the lever and an additional joystick makes the most controllable by individual fingers. Check out the video below to learn more about what you can expect from the small sensitive ergonomic wireless mouse design, which measures just 8 cm x 4 cm x 3 cm and weighs only 38.5 g. Equipped with a USB C charging port the mouse provides DPI settings from 800 to 2000.

Ergonomic wireless mouse

“The mouse is a standard piece of computer equipment. Computer users use the mouse almost three times as much as the keyboard. As exposure rates are high, improving upper extremity posture while using a computer mouse is very important. Because most people using a mouse in a workplace setting must use the computer keyboard at the same time, using a mouse regularly involves stationary positions, and small and repetitive movements of the same small muscles over and over again for prolonged periods of time. These factors can lead to discomfort, pain, and Workplace Musculoskeletal Disorders (WMSDs).”

If the ConceptPix crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $29 or £39 (depending on current exchange rates).

“There is only a button-sized ergonomic mouse. The mouse expands outwards and caters to the fingers. The big and little fingers can control the mouse without tightening.After using the traditional mouse for a long time, the wrist will hurt, the shoulder will be numb, and the joints of the fingers will be inflexible, which will aggravate the “Carpal Tunnel”.”

“And The ConceptPix, according to the ergonomic design of the mouse with only the button size, removes the mouse burden on the tail, which can prevent the redness and swelling caused by the wrist support, reduce the wrist supports the weight of the forearm and the friction with the desktop causes carpal tunnel inflammation, and prevents the fingers from being too warped.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the ergonomic wireless mouse, jump over to the official ConceptPix crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

