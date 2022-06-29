ErgoPoint ergonomic vertical mouse improves productivity and comfort

If you suffer from uncomfortable pain in your wrist or hand when using your mouse would like to proactively try to prevent any future issues that may occur from extended use. You may be interested in the new ErgoPoint vertical ergonomic mouse designed for health and productivity. The ErgoPoint mouse features a “handshake design” and unique software to help improve your efficiency, health and comfort.

“Do you or someone you know, suffer pain or discomfort in the hand, wrist, shoulder or back while working on a computer? Well, you’re not alone. Between 50-100 million people suffer acute pain, if you add general discomfort then many millions more suffer every day while using a mouse. Currently you are left to choose from; putting up with physical pain and discomfort, switch to your other hand (and potentially damage it too) or put up with inefficient and frustrating products that leave you performing at far less than your peak.”

Ergonomic mouse

Assuming that the ErgoPoint funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022. To learn more about the ErgoPoint economic vertical mouse project play the promotional video below. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $45 or £37 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Our mice are endorsed by doctors, ergonomists and occupational therapists – but better yet, they’re endorsed by happy users the world over! “One of the best purchases I’ve ever made. This mouse saved my hand. I’ve been solely using a Swiftpoint pen-grip mouse for six months and my hand pain is totally gone. I’m so glad to be pain free.” – Matthew, Architect – Norway”

“One of the best ways to minimize harm is to use a non-traditional mouse, such as a vertical or pen-grip mouse. The grip of these mice keep your hand, wrist and arm in a more neutral position than a conventional mouse, greatly reducing muscle load, pain and discomfort. ErgoPoint utilizes a vertical “handshake” design, which is proven to reduce pronation and can aid in the prevention of musculoskeletal injuries, all while retaining the robust quality and thoughtful design that Swiftpoint is renowned for. But there’s more to ErgoPoint than hardware.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the economic vertical mouse, jump over to the official ErgoPoint crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals