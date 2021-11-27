Elasto ergonomic mouse with light click free floating buttons

Elasto is a new ergonomic mouse equipped with a light click feature that allows you to work longer without experiencing finger pain. The companies patented elastic click design removes the bottom of the mouse and frees your hands from the very uncomfortable experience of touching your finger against a hard surface hundreds of thousands of times. Check out the video below to learn more about the unique innovative light click mouse and its features.

The campaign has already raised its required pledge goal allowing the mouse to make the jump from concept into production thanks to over 400 backers. Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $49 or £37 (depending on current exchange rates).

Elasto ergonomic mouse

“THE PROBLEM IS that the switches lie below your fingertip. So when you click the button, your fingertip collides with the switch. Subsequently your finger, hand, and arm are injured. In jargon, actuation distance and travel distance (there is a Glossary down this page!) are almost the same. This structure makes bottoming out so easy. In other words, it makes you slam your finger on the button. This is what we call an incident of a ‘mouse-crash’. Elasto’s bottomless structure involves the Principle of the Lever.”

Assuming that the Elasto funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around every 2022. To learn more about the Elasto ergonomic mouse project review the promotional video below.

“Double-clicking the typical mouse produces high and somewhat impact forces. In comparison, double-clicking the Elasto mouse produces low and smooth forces. This is because Elasto has a longer overtravel distance and uses the principle of the lever. We promise ELASTO will save your hands.”

“Among ergonomic mice, the most widespread type is the vertical mouse. The vertical mouse has an interesting concept of rotating the orientation of the hand to 45° to 90° compared to the typical mouse. Manufacturers claim that a typical mouse places your wrist in unnatural angles while the handshake position of the vertical mouse is natural. Some people love the vertical mouse. Since their arm and hand positions have changed, previously overused muscles come to a pause. So their wrist pain is somewhat relieved.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the ergonomic mouse, jump over to the official Elasto crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

