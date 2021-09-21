Nextick joystick mouse designed to replace your standard mouse

Nextick is a new unique controller that can be used for games or replace your regular mouse and offers a macro keyboard and 3D joystick mouse for a completely different way to interact with your computer, applications and operating system. Nextick is the only joystick mouse that combines all the functions of a regular mouse and a macro keyboard say its creators.

Nextick joystick mouse functions

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $109 or £80 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 27% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Nexstick is a joystick-type mouse that combines the functionalities of a 3D mouse and macro keyboard. It provides a convenient computing environment for paperwork, web surfing, presentation, and multimedia control. Nextick provides 3D motion range for conventional 2D devices such as a touchscreen and computer mouse as well as a macro keyboard button that can be set and scheduled.”

Joystick mouse buttons and controls

If the Nextick campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the Nextick joystick mouse project play the promotional video below.

“Unlike an air mouse, Nextick operates the same way as a conventional mouse but provides the motion range of three-dimensional space. It’s a fully functioning mouse that enables cursor movement, clicking, double-clicking, right-clicking, and scrolling. You can save phrases like IDsand passwords or letters on Nextick’s macro shortcut keys for games to conveniently enter them without scrambling on your keyboard.”

“Nextick controls the movement of the cursor in 3D range while allowing you to click, double-click, right-click just like a regular 2D mouse. This makes complex media presentations easier to control. Nexstick can control cursor movement in any space for convenient search, multimedia control,.. etc.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the joystick mouse, jump over to the official Nextick crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

