Syntech Steam Deck docking station with 4K@60Hz output $40

Syntech has this month launched a new affordably priced Steam Deck docking station offering users a 4K@60Hz output thanks to its HDMI 2.0 together with Gigabit Ethernet input, USB-C 3.0 (supports full speed charging), 3 x USB-A 3.0, High Quality ABS+PC construction and Anti-Slip thumb grips. The Syntech Steam Deck docking station is now available to purchase throughout the United States and United Kingdom from Amazon priced at $40 or £40 depending on your location. The Syntech 6-in-1 Docking Station has been specifically designed for Valve’s Steam Deck handheld games console and can also be used as a base for other USB-C devices if preferred.

Steam Deck dock

“Perfectly compatible with Valve Steam Deck, the docking station is equipped with a HDMI 2.0 4K@60Hz output, a Gigabit Ethernet input, 3 X USB-A 3.0 output, and a USB-C 3.0 for full speed charging. This allows it to not only expand connectivity for a Steam Deck, but alsotidy up cabling, and provide a stable base for the device when not in use. Designed to add extensibility to a gaming setup, it helps to connect the Steam Deck to a wide variety of monitors, controllers and peripherals – or can be set up on a work deck or charge on a nightstand.”

“With an impressive 4K@60Hz output, gamers can enjoy a HD visual gaming experience in the comfort of their own home and the Gigabit Ethernet allows the download and playing of games without any hindrance. Easily making any gaming setup neater by minimising messy cables, it can also be used as a base for other devices that use a USB-C port such as a smartphone, tablet or a Nintendo Switch. Perfect for ensuring there are no distractions and everything is within easy access!”

Source : Syntech





