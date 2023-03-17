Steam Spring Sale 2023 now on! Steam Deck console 10% off

Gamers looking to bag a bargain will be interested to know that the Steam Spring Sale is now on offering a wealth of discounts until March 23rd (also at 10am PT). Check out the Steam Spring Sale teaser trailer below to learn more about the games currently on offer such as No Man’s Sky, Against the Storm, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr, Soulstone Survivors, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord and more.

Steam Spring Sale

Steam Deck 10% off

Valve is also celebrating one year of Steam Deck with a discount start-up movies and more.

“For the first time ever, Steam Deck is on sale! All three versions are 10% off throughout the duration of the Spring Sale in regions where Steam Deck is shipping. It’s all part of our celebration of one whole year of Steam Deck. We’re adding a new feature to Steam Deck today – the ability to customize startup movies for Steam Deck. It’s been a while since folks figured out how to get custom startup movies onto Steam Deck, and we’ve now made it a built in feature. The team has even decided to join in the fun and we’ve created 20 startup movies of our own – like this one:”

“It’s been one (amazing) year since we launched Steam Deck! In celebration, we’ve put together a little video with highlights from Steam Deck’s first year, with an emphasis on all of YOU. Steam Deck wouldn’t be such a success without everyone in the community. We’re glad you love Steam Deck as much as we do, and here’s to many years to come.”

Source : Steam





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals