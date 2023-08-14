33 Advanced Baldur’s Gate 3 tips and tricks – exploding backpacks and more

If you would like to learn a few more advanced tips and tricks learnt playing the game for some time this guide provides some useful tips tricks and ideas on how to use your gear in some imaginative ways. As you explore the intricate world of Baldur’s Gate 3, you will be constantly seeking ways to gain an edge over your adversaries. This guide provides 33 advanced Baldur’s Gate 3 tips and tricks that can help you navigate this complex game with ease and creativity.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a game rich in detailed systems and mechanics. One such mechanic which most players now know but is worth mentioning is the “dip” feature, which allows players to imbue their weapons with properties such as water, poison, or fire. This can be done at any time, even off of teammates, enemies, or the player themselves.

The game also includes a mechanic where a fallen party member can be revived with a friendly shove. Additionally, party members can become immune to fall damage with the use of “featherfall”. This can be particularly useful when navigating treacherous terrains. Baldur’s Gate 3 is a game that rewards creativity and strategic thinking.

33 Advanced Baldur’s Gate 3 tips and tricks

It’s also worth knowing that in the world of Baldur’s Gate 3, even the most fearsome goblins and trolls are terrified of spiders. Players can use this to their advantage, turning the tables on their enemies. The game also includes familiars, which have a wide range of uses and properties.

Inventory management is another crucial aspect of the game. Players are advised to pick up every pouch and backpack they come across. These can be used for compartmentalizing items and keeping inventory tidy. Moreover, backpacks can be thrown far enough to break and spill out their contents, which can be used as a strategy in combat Check out the video below created by GameSpot for more tips and tricks covering a variety of different aspects of the game.

These include : weird ways to dip fire, drop items to dip fire, shove to wake up, Featherfall against attacks, terrified of spiders, familiar properties, familar pre-summon, pick up backpacks and pouches, satchel charge backpack, throw lit items, jump through iron bars, send chests to camp, send camp supplies to camp, party transferring inventory, try both control schemes, unlink near traps, turned based mode freeze, blood freezes and douses, select items, jump out or over slips, mage hand support, teleport via minimap, party grouping, O key Tactical View usage, navigating webs, block ground traps, silence environment, potion AOE, crate stacking, Everburn blade early, ALT key pros and cons and the ability to destroy ladders and high ground prone defenses if needed.

The game also includes a mechanic where the light ability can be used on inanimate objects to light the player’s path. This can be particularly useful in dark dungeons or during night-time exploration. Familiars and players can sometimes jump directly through iron bars, and difficult-to-open treasure chests can be picked up and sent directly to the player’s camp to be lock picked later.

The game includes a party inventory system which can be used to pass around different items, even while halfway across the map. The game can be played with both mouse and keyboard and controller, which can be used interchangeably on the fly. The game includes a mechanic where players can stop and unlink their party members when near traps.

Turn-based mode

The game includes a turn-based mode which can be used to freeze buff timers and enemies in place. Water and blood can be frozen in the game, and blood can also put out small patches of fire. Players can shift-click multiple items in a row or control click singular items to pinpoint their inventory selections.

Teleport via minimap

A mechanic where players can teleport via minimap. The game includes a mechanic where players can group and ungroup all their party members to create separate linked squads. The game includes a tactical top down view which can be used to target enemies that are high up.

Walk over webs

The game includes a mechanic where players can walk over web surfaces by wild shaping into a spider, having their spider familiar walk over it, or by jumping over it. Vent traps on the ground can be blocked by throwing any item on top of the vent. The game includes a mechanic where silence can be used to nullify magic attacking enemies and also silence the environment.

Potions

Potions have a small area of effect and can be used to affect multiple teammates if they are clumped together. Crates can be used as ladders for party members to stand on. A secret powerful sword can be obtained from Commander Salk within the first 10 minutes of the game.

Reveal important items to pick up

Holding the ALT key down while exploring gives a view of important items to pick up. Ladders can be taken out to prevent enemies from climbing up to high ground. If a player falls prone while on high ground, they become untargetable by attacks that need line of sight from low ground.

By using these advanced tips and tricks, players can gain an edge over their enemies and navigate the game’s intricate systems with ease. The game is now available to purchase via GOG and Steam and will soon be available on macOS in September 2023. the RPG game will also be available to play on the PlayStation 5 console on September 2, 2023 and is now available to preorder.



