Baldur’s Gate 3 classes explained in more detail

The much-anticipated full release of Baldur’s Gate 3 has finally arrived, unveiling a staggering array of 12 classes and 46 subclasses for players to delve into. The game’s expansive character customization options have been a hot topic of discussion, through Early Access play.

Choosing the correct character class and subclass in Baldur’s Gate 3 is a crucial decision that can affect the course of your gameplay significantly. This decision is paramount as it not only dictates your character’s abilities and skills, but also plays a significant role in shaping your overall gaming experience. The video guides included below provide essential information and detailed explanations to make the selection process easier and more informed for you, putting forward a preview of the potential options for your gaming avatar.

Each character class comes with its unique strengths and weaknesses, playstyle preference, and specific abilities, making it a personalized decision to fit your individual gameplay style. You’re invited to explore these and choose a class that resonates most with your adventurous spirit. Maybe you’re drawn towards the brute strength of a Warrior, or perhaps the subtle manipulation of a Sorcerer is more your style.

Moreover, picking a subclass can further refine your gaming experience, allowing you to delve deeper into specializations and offering a more nuanced in-game role-play. These subclasses bring additional options for the development of your character, unlocking unique abilities, spells and actions, and gear options.

Remember, the mechanics, rules, and structure of Baldur’s Gate 3 are grounded in the framework of the legendary Dungeons & Dragons tabletop board game. This influences the world-building, character developments, combat dynamics, and the overall fantasy experience in the game. The iconic D&D class and race dynamics, alignment system, spellcasting, turn-based combat strategy, and much more, come into play here.

Overall, choosing your character class and subclass is a strategic and thoughtful process, and these videos have been designed to guide you through it. Weighing each option against your gameplay style and adventure-seeking attitude is key. Get ready to dive into an immersive fantasy world driven by your choices, grounded in a world-class gaming format.

Baldur’s Gate 3 classes

The Bard class stands out for its versatility, offering a wide range of spells and abilities for both offense and defense. One of its unique features is the ‘Jack of all trades’ ability, which provides bonuses to all roles that the character isn’t proficient in. This makes the Bard a valuable asset in any situation, capable of adapting to the ever-changing dynamics of the game.

The Paladin class, on the other hand, adds a layer of depth to the role-playing aspect of Baldur’s Gate 3. Players are tasked with choosing an oath for their Paladin to live by, which can significantly influence the character’s actions and decisions throughout the game. This adds a moral dimension to the gameplay, making each decision carry weight and consequence.

Baldur’s Gate 3 classes guide Larian Studios

The Sorcerer class, the author’s personal favorite, is primarily lauded for its innovative sorcery points system. Sorcery points can be used to alter spells, create extra spell slots, or generate more sorcery points, providing a wide range of options in combat. This system allows for strategic gameplay, making each battle a test of wit and resourcefulness.

Dungeons & Dragons class guide

The author encourages players to consider these three classes when choosing their character for Baldur’s Gate 3, but the game offers a plethora of other options. The full roster of classes includes the Barbarian, Bard, Cleric, Druid, Fighter, Monk, Paladin, Ranger, Rogue, Sorcerer, Warlock, and Wizard. Each class comes with its own set of subclasses, such as the Berserker and Wildheart for the Barbarian, or the College of Lore and College of Valor for the Bard, among others.

In total, there are 46 Baldur’s Gate 3 subclasses, each offering unique abilities and gameplay styles. From the Life Domain and Light Domain of the Cleric, to the Oath of Devotion and Oath of the Ancients of the Paladin, the game offers a rich tapestry of character customization options. Whether you’re a fan of the Draconic Bloodline or Wild Magic of the Sorcerer, or prefer the Abjuration School or Conjuration School of the Wizard, Baldur’s Gate 3 has something for everyone.

The full release of Baldur’s Gate 3 offers an impressive array of classes and subclasses, providing players with a wealth of options to explore and experiment with. Whether you’re drawn to the versatility of the Bard, the moral complexity of the Paladin, or the strategic depth of the Sorcerer, the game promises a rich and immersive role-playing experience.

Source: GoG



