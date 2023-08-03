50+ essential Baldur’s Gate 3 tips and tricks to get you started

When we step into the realm of Baldur’s Gate 3, we embark on a storytelling journey filled with rich narratives, complex decisions, and expansive adventures. The game, rooted in the expansive universe of Dungeons & Dragons, offers an immersive experience where your choices carry significant weight.

Every decision shapes a narrative teeming with elements of friendship, betrayal, survival, sacrifice, and the irresistible allure of ultimate power. To help navigate this labyrinth of choices and combat, I will introduce several tips and tricks drawn from the game’s videos that will guide you along your adventure.

Baldur’s Gate 3 tips and tricks

Players can send items such as explosive barrels, stackable crates, or locked chests directly to their Camp for storage.

The game allows for easy movement of items between characters’ inventories, even during combat.

Waypoints can be accessed from anywhere, allowing players to teleport directly to camp at almost any time.

The game features a variety of hotkeys that can enhance gameplay, such as alt for viewing nearby items, shift for viewing actions related to the hide ability, and Z for quicker jumping.

Turn-based mode allows players to freeze time in the game, which can be useful for setting up attacks or avoiding damage.

Summon creatures are a useful feature in the game, with each creature having its own unique abilities.

Mobility abilities, which allow characters to move long distances, are a key strength in combat.

Utility spells or damage spells with utility are often better options than pure damage.

The game encourages players to spend their actions in combat, as this can improve outcomes in almost every encounter.

The inspect hotkey allows players to understand the mechanics of spells, items, and stats in the game.

Torches can be equipped in the offhand slot to light up dark areas and unlock the offhand bonus attack option.

Rests can be used often to bring the party up to full health for every fight.

If a fight is lost, it’s usually possible to run away, reset, and come back at a later time.

The backpack on the hot bar can be used for better item management.

– Melee classes are often proficient in multiple weapon categories, so it’s a good idea to carry around different types of weapons.

At the core of your quest in Baldur’s Gate 3 is the unexpected possession of mysterious powers. These newfound abilities stem from an intriguing narrative point – a mind flayer parasite planted in your brain. Will you fight off this parasitic invasion, using your dark powers as a weapon against evil? Or will you surrender to the corruption, morphing into the embodiment of ultimate malevolence? This nuanced decision-making process is an integral aspect of this next-generation RPG from Larian Studios, the creative minds behind Divinity: Original Sin 2.

BG3 Tips and tricks

The game uses a dice roll system to determine damage, with the number of dice and the number of faces on the dice influencing the potential damage range.

Other factors such as enemy weaknesses, resistances, and effects over time also influence the final damage result.

The game uses a system of actions and bonus actions, rather than typical resources like Mana or energy.

Actions can include melee attacks, spells, and various movements, with each character typically able to cast one action per turn.

Bonus actions are additional actions that can be used in the same turn as normal actions.

The game also uses spell slots and skill charges, which function as a sort of ‘ammo count’ for certain abilities.

Cantrips are an alternative to using spell slots, providing extra ranged attack or utility without consuming resources.

Resting after fights is crucial to replenish your party’s HP and used spells.

Looting is important as it can yield powerful armors and weapons.

Having a character with high Charisma can help avoid combat and unlock unique interactions and rewards.

The game features an advantage and disadvantage system, which can heavily influence the success rate of hitting enemies.

The game allows for careful planning using a turn-based mode, which can be advantageous when trying to take enemies by surprise.

It’s beneficial to have a diverse range of classes and roles in your party to make the most of their synergies.

The game features a romance system with many of the companions and NPCs.

Manual saving is recommended as the game doesn’t auto-save often.

Be careful when moving away from an enemy during fights as it can trigger an opportunity attack.

Lighting up dark areas with spells can increase chances to hit enemies.

Fallen party members can be resurrected with ranged healing spells.

The game offers a high degree of customizability, allowing you to forge your unique path. Here are some features you’ll encounter:

Choose from a variety of classes and races: Baldur’s Gate 3 gives you the freedom to select from 12 different classes and 11 diverse races as described in the D&D Player’s Handbook.

Create a personalized identity: Either design your hero from scratch or select one of the predefined Origin heroes, each with meticulously designed backgrounds.

The Dark Urge: For those who crave a twist to their game, you can assume the role of the Dark Urge, a customizable Origin hero. This character comes with unique game mechanics and a distinct storyline.

Cooperative gameplay: The game offers an online multiplayer option where you can team up with up to three other players, adding a social element to your adventure.

BG3 Tips and tricks

The game encourages interaction and examination of elements such as enemies, objects, terrain, and character creation.

Understanding enemy types and their vulnerabilities is crucial for effective combat.

There are three types of physical damage: bludgeoning, slashing, and piercing. Knowing which type is effective against specific enemies is important.

The game includes common actions that all characters can perform, such as throwing items, jumping, and hiding.

The game operates on a turn-based mode, which allows for careful positioning of your party.

Players should consider secondary effects of their actions, such as damage over time and environmental effects, rather than just focusing on immediate damage.

Party management is important, with a balanced team being more effective in different situations.

Equipment in the game can significantly impact combat strategies.

Players can respec their characters, allowing for experimentation with different builds.

The game includes multi-classing and Feats, which are passive improvements gained at levels 4, 8, and 12.

Feats can require certain stat levels to use, and multi-classing requires careful planning to be effective.

The game encourages players to experiment and learn as they play, with the ability to reset and change strategies as needed.

Engulfed in the throes of your transformation into a grotesque creature, your journey in Baldur’s Gate 3 is fraught with challenges. However, your growing corruption also enhances your power. This power might be your key to survival, but it comes at a steep price. The strongest weapon at your disposal might not be your growing supernatural abilities but the trust you cultivate within your party. Immersed in a world torn by conflicts among devils, deities, and ominous forces, you and your comrades will shape the destiny of the Forgotten Realms.

BG3 Essential skills

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a complex RPG game with nine common skills for every class.

The ‘Throw’ ability requires one action point and melee range . It can be used on almost anything, provided the character has the strength to throw the target. Thrown items do higher damage if thrown from a higher elevation.

. It can be used on almost anything, provided the character has the strength to throw the target. Thrown items do higher damage if thrown from a higher elevation. The ‘Jump’ ability costs one bonus action and three meters of total movement . The distance travelled is based on the character’s strength and the initial height of the jump. Jumping can be used to escape ground surface effects and reach higher elevations for increased range and hit chance.

. The distance travelled is based on the character’s strength and the initial height of the jump. Jumping can be used to escape ground surface effects and reach higher elevations for increased range and hit chance. The ‘Hide’ ability allows characters to become invisible until an enemy’s sight cone crosses their path . Being hidden gives an advantage on all attacks and spells on enemies in combat situations.

. Being hidden gives an advantage on all attacks and spells on enemies in combat situations. The ‘Shove’ ability can be used to push an enemy from a high position to a low position . It can also be used to wake a sleeping ally without damaging them or to shove them out of a start of turn damage effect.

. It can also be used to wake a sleeping ally without damaging them or to shove them out of a start of turn damage effect. The ‘Improvised Weapon’ ability allows characters to use any item as a weapon . It can also be used to relocate heavy objects with ease.

. It can also be used to relocate heavy objects with ease. The ‘Dip’ ability allows characters to dip their weapons into poison, fire, or other surfaces to add extra damage to their weapon attacks for three turns.

The ‘Disengage’ ability allows characters to avoid attacks of opportunity . It can be used to escape from enemies when health is low.

. It can be used to escape from enemies when health is low. The ‘Dash’ ability doubles the character’s movement, making it useful for escaping fights or reaching enemies quickly .

. The ‘Help’ ability allows characters to pick up a downed ally or to remove some status effects on allied targets. It can be used both in and out of combat.

The heart of Baldur’s Gate 3 lies in its storytelling, dynamic character interactions, and the consequences of your choices. It’s these bonds of trust you foster within your party, these choices you make, and the ethical dilemmas you resolve that bring depth to your journey. The narrative isn’t just about defeating enemies and gaining power; it’s about the relationships you build and the moral decisions you make along the way. That’s the essence of Baldur’s Gate 3.

You’ll find it fascinating to explore this world, whether it’s the thrill of battling foes, the satisfaction of securing loot, or the complexity of building relationships across the Forgotten Realms and beyond. So, gather your party, strap in for an unforgettable journey, and remember – survival isn’t just about power; it’s about trust, sacrifice, and the choices you make.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Storyline

” In the year 1492 DR, over 120 years after the events of Baldur’s Gate II: Shadows of Amn and months after the events of Baldur’s Gate: Descent into Avernus, the forces of darkness are rising again. The player character (named by the player) has been taken captive by the mind flayers, who have launched an invasion of Faerûn.

They have implanted the protagonist, as well as a host of other creatures, with illithid tadpoles, parasites capable of enthralling and transforming them into other mind flayers; however, before the mind flayers can transform their victims, the nautiloid flying ship upon which they are all aboard comes under attack from githyanki warriors and their red dragons, and flees through multiple realms, including Avernus, the first of the Nine Hells.

The protagonist is freed during the fighting and steers the damaged ship back to Faerûn, where it crashes. As the protagonist searches for a way to remove their parasites, they encounter other survivors of the wreck: the human wizard Gale, the half-elf cleric Shadowheart, the high elf vampire rogue Astarion, the human warlock Wyll, and the githyanki fighter Lae’zel”

BG3 Tips and tricks

The game is set in the original world of the Forgotten Realms, a vast campaign setting filled with intricate systems and mechanics derived from DnD’s extensive rulebooks.

Larian Studios is responsible for the game’s development, and they have committed to faithfully translating the intricacies of tabletop gaming into a digital masterpiece.

The character creation process in Baldur’s Gate 3 offers limitless possibilities, allowing players to shape their main character to their own liking.

The game presents a diverse range of playable races, each with their own distinct attributes. Players can also explore up to 31 sub-races, each offering a unique twist to their character’s story and abilities.

The game supports multiplayer, allowing players to team up with their friends.

The combat system in Baldur’s Gate 3 is a standout feature, offering fast-paced and rewarding turn-based battles.

Exploration is a critical aspect of the game, and players can unlock new areas and discover valuable loot by equipping themselves with essential tools.

Dialogue plays a pivotal role in the game, shaping the story and progressing quests.

The story of Baldur’s Gate 3 weaves new and old tales together, hinting at connections to the original games.

The game’s primary antagonists are the Mind Flayers, ancient evildoers attempting to control Baldur’s Gate.

Character relationships are a key aspect of storytelling in the game, with an approval system that shows how your party members feel about your decisions.

The game is not time-restricted, allowing players to take their time and enjoy the game at their own pace.

As Baldur’s Gate 3 launches today, remember these tips to enhance your journey through this game. The universe of Dungeons & Dragons awaits you, rich with tales of companionship and betrayal, survival and sacrifice. It’s time to step into the Forgotten Realms, confront the darkness within, and write your own tale of heroism or corruption. Whichever path you choose, the adventure promises to be extraordinary.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals