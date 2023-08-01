Baldur’s Gate 3 Mindflayer illithid abilities explained

With the highly anticipated launch of the new Baldur’s Gate 3 role-playing game just a few weeks away. Larian Studios has released more information about the Mindflayer illithid abilities you can expect to use in the RPG game based on the Dungeons & Dragons fifth edition rules. The Baldur’s Gate 3 release date for PlayStation 5 on September 6 and August 3rd on PC.

Welcome to the enigmatic world of Baldur’s Gate 3, where your choices truly shape your destiny. In this RPG video game, the unexpected is the norm, and the dreaded illithid ability system is no exception. It brings a whole new level of depth and intrigue to the gameplay, intensifying the stakes and amplifying the power of your character.

In the heart of the game, Baldur’s Gate 3, each character is infected with a parasitic tadpole by the illithids, more commonly known as mindflayers. This parasite is a double-edged sword, potentially transforming your character into an illithid but also providing access to extraordinary illithid abilities. The choice is yours, whether to harness this power or risk the devastating transformation.

The illithid ability system in Baldur’s Gate 3 introduces a skill tree of 25 unique illithid powers. These abilities, divided into five different branches, are as diverse as they are potent. Some allow the player to manipulate those around them, controlling dialogues and influencing others. Other powers bestow psionic abilities that enable the player to control the battlefield, moving enemies around like ragdolls. The more you delve into the illithid skill tree, the more powerful abilities you uncover.

But as with all great powers, there are sacrifices to be made. The more you yield to the parasite and gain higher-level mindflayer abilities, the more of your essence you risk losing. Remember, the decisions you make won’t always be accepted by your companions, and their perception of you could change drastically based on your choices.

The ability to reconfigure your character, known as respeccing, is a key feature of Baldur’s Gate 3. Whether you want to tweak your existing build or experiment with a completely new playstyle, you can do so at any point. A simple exchange of gold with a campmate allows you to reset your character’s proficiencies, attributes, spells, and cantrips. But remember, your new class will also change how the world around you responds during dialogues.

Respeccing isn’t just limited to your character; you can also change the class and specializations of your companions. However, it’s crucial to remember that their original classes have a significant role in their backstory, and changing this might alter the intended narrative.

In Baldur’s Gate 3, the freedom to shape your own character is yours. Through Multiclassing, you can mix and match classes to create your unique build, from warriors wielding arcane magic to rogues mastering divine spells. But remember, the more knowledge you have of DandD, the better you can make use of this feature. However, if you’re feeling particularly chaotic, you can spread your points across all classes for no strategic reason, and yes, there’s an achievement for that too!

In conclusion, Baldur’s Gate 3 is a game that thrives on diversity and choice. From the illithid abilities to character respeccing, you can truly craft your unique journey. So, who will you become at the zenith of your power in Baldur’s Gate 3? The choice is entirely yours.

Source: PSBlog



