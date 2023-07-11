Baldur’s Gate 3 Dark Urge customizable origin character unveiled

The upcoming release of Baldur’s Gate 3 is set to captivate the world of gamers with its immersive gameplay, detailed world-building, and diverse characters. The beauty of the game lies in the fact that every choice, from the selection of class and race to the player’s actions, influences the story and environment, making each playthrough unique. Larian Studios has this week unveiled a new slice of the game.

Among these myriad choices is a selection of Origin characters, playable heroes with their own stories and attitudes, who become companions if not chosen as the main character. These heroes include the likes of Shadowheart, Wyll, Gale, Astarion, Lae’zel, and Karlach, all defined by the player’s choices. Today, we venture into an unprecedented way to experience Baldur’s Gate 3, delving into the recesses of the moral spectrum with a new customizable Origin character, known as ‘The Dark Urge’.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Dark Urge

This unique character represents a new layer of complexity, providing players the chance to interact with the game from a completely fresh perspective. The Dark Urge, while bearing the default look of a pale-skinned, intimidating dragonborn, is fully customizable in class, appearance, species, and gender, encapsulating the truth that evil knows no specific form.

Engaging with the world as The Dark Urge is to step into a character driven by an unsettling desire for chaos and violence, a trait well-documented in the community-driven murder mystery Blood in Baldur’s Gate. This character is a testament to the fact that sometimes, the hero’s journey can swerve into darker territories.

An Immersive Journey Awaits

As The Dark Urge, players begin the game with a blank slate, their memory wiped clean after a tadpole parasite attacks the brain. What remains is an insatiable and almost primal urge, surfacing through the character’s innermost thoughts and dictating their dialogue options. This provides an opportunity to embrace your darkest instincts or struggle against them, appealing to both horror fans and players looking for a sinister character arc.

The narrative of The Dark Urge is ripe with secrecy and brutality. As this new force of darkness, the player will traverse the lands of the Forgotten Realms, guided by Sceleritas Fel, a devoted servant that fuels your vile impulses with sweet words of encouragement. But remember, even the most disturbing and ruthless of characters can form bonds and relationships, creating an intriguing balance of light and dark.

Compatibility and Release Details

Despite being this embodiment of chaos, The Dark Urge still forms part of the heroic party journeying towards Baldur’s Gate. The dynamics of your party, the relationships you form, and the romances you cultivate, will depend entirely on your choices as a player. The intriguing story of how The Dark Urge intertwines with other characters in the party is a story only you can tell.

Baldur’s Gate 3 will officially release on PC/Windows and macOS platforms on August 3, followed by a PlayStation 5 launch on September 6. This highly anticipated game is sure to provide an exciting and multifaceted experience for all players, offering new dimensions of gameplay, character development, and storytelling, especially with the introduction of The Dark Urge. If you’re a gamer looking for a rich, complex, and challenging gaming experience, Baldur’s Gate 3 is an adventure that awaits.

Source : Steam



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals