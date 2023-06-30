Baldur’s Gate 3 character creation and companion systems detailed

With the highly anticipated launch of the new Baldur’s Gate 3 role-playing game just a few months away. Allowing the game to progress from Early Access, its developers Larian Studios have released more information about the games character creation process and companion systems. Unfortunately for PlayStation 5 fans the release date of Baldur’s Gate 3 is been pushed back slightly.

So prepare yourself to dive into the expansive realm of Baldur’s Gate 3, the latest RPG to push the boundaries of immersive gameplay. Boasting more than 170 hours of cinematics, the game delivers a rich narrative experience, with dialogue quantity surpassing that of all three The Lord of the Rings novels combined. It’s clear that Baldur’s Gate 3 is more than just an RPG, it’s an entire world waiting to be explored.

“Whether you have the stature of a gnome or the muscle tone of a half-orc, it all begins with a hero. Character creation is such a central part of D&D, and in Baldur’s Gate 3, we wanted players to experience the same kind of freedom when shaping their own identity. Who you are, what you look like, and how you want to play is up to you. Define your body type, your age, and looks – right down to the highlights in your hair. Baldur’s Mouth will be writing about you, so it’s important you make a bold impression.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Dungeons & Dragons

This game is a love letter to the world of Dungeons & Dragons, providing a space where player freedom is paramount. You can create and mold your character, traverse a vast landscape teeming with adventures, and shape the fate of the world with your decisions.

“You steer the adventure. Well, a version of you based on your choice of Human, Dwarf, Githyanki, Elf, Drow, Tiefling, Halfling, Half-Elf, Gnome, Half-Orc, or Dragonborn. But how you appear doesn’t define who you are. That’s why we’ve 12 classes from D&D, including Barbarian, Bard, Cleric, Druid, Fighter, Monk, Paladin, Ranger, Rogue, Sorcerer, Warlock, and Wizard, with a total of 46 subclasses between them for some extra spice and specialization. Or should you not want to choose, you can create a hybrid class through Multiclassing.”

For the past six years, the developers have been hard at work translating the limitless freedom that Dungeons & Dragons offers into an immersive video game environment. With over two million words of dialogue, thousands of distinct characters, and an exciting, multifaceted narrative, Baldur’s Gate 3 offers an experience that places you firmly in control of your own adventure.

“Though your journey hasn’t been easy, you arrive at a city preparing for war. As the Steel Watch patrols Baldur’s Gate’s labyrinthian streets, the printing press prepares the daily news cycle. There are factions within the city vying for control, all disagreeing on what to make of outside threats, and new faces within the city walls. Opportunity in times of struggle is rife. What you make of it — and what it makes of you — will be determined by your choices up to the city walls, and beyond their shadow.”

Key features include:

More than 600 distinct spells and actions.

An intricate character creation system.

A world rich with dialogue and complex interactions.

The chance to steer the story in your desired direction.

Though the dice may govern your luck, the power to shape the narrative ultimately rests with you.

“Like a cast die, every decision you make in Baldur’s Gate 3 has the potential to alter the course of your story. As you create your legacy, the people of Faerûn take note of your actions, chart your adventure, and make their own judgements based on their own inclinations and expectations. The decisions you make in-game have far-reaching near and long-term effects – but every choice you make is valid; it’s your story. Unless you die. Whatever you did then was probably a bad idea.

These decisions also affect your relationships with your companions. Whether it’s an impish vampire spawn or a beefy archdruid in the middle of a wild shape transformation, in Baldur’s Gate 3 you can romance almost all of your camp companions. And, depending on how you interact with them, you may see different romance scenes for several of these characters during your replays.”

Revised Release Dates: More Time for Perfection

Initially slated for release on August 31, the PS5 version of Baldur’s Gate 3 will now launch on September 6. The developers made this decision to ensure they meet the ambitious target of running the game at 60 frames per second on the powerful PlayStation 5.

If you’re one of the fortunate players who secured the colossal Collector’s Edition (limited stock still available), there’s no need for concern. You’ll be sent codes via email that allow you to start your adventure on September 3, alongside the beginning of the 72-hour Early Access period that comes bundled with the Deluxe Edition.

Earlier Release for PC Gamers

Good news for PC gamers! You can start your journey in Baldur’s Gate 3 earlier than anticipated. The PC version will now launch on August 3, giving you a headstart in this vast and enthralling world.

Baldur’s Gate 3 promises an adventure like no other, a sprawling RPG experience filled with choice, intrigue, and endless possibility. So, mark these dates in your calendar, and prepare yourself for an unforgettable journey.

Source : Larian Studios



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals