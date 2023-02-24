New Baldur’s Gate 3 trailer and details revealed

If like us you are patiently waiting for the launch of the highly anticipated Baldur’s Gate 3 which has been in early access the last year or so. You will be pleased to know that its developers at Larian Studios have today released a new teaser trailer together with plenty of new information on what you can expect when the game officially launches later this year on August 31, 2023. Baldur’s Gate 3 will be available on PC, Mac and PlayStation 5 and will support cross-save progression between PC, Mac and PS5.

“Allowing you to transfer your saves between platforms and continue your adventure wherever you purchase the game. Personally, we’ll be taking our experience on the road with the Steam Deck, and then venturing home to enjoy the cinematic experience of interrupting an ogre’s horizontal tango from the comfort of our sofa. Don’t forget the popcorn!” explains Larian Studios.

If you already own Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC or planning to purchase it in Early Access before launch you will get a free upgrade to the Digital Deluxe edition on launch day.

“Meet General Ketheric Thorm, a seemingly invincible necromancer leading an army of the dead towards the city of Baldur’s Gate. Ketheric isn’t the antagonist, but one of three main antagonists that your party will need to contend with if you ever want to get those tadpoles out of your head (maybe even if you decide you don’t. Ketheric’s plans for the people of Faerûn are as complex as his motivations, and so we knew his role would benefit from the kind of depth and gravitas that renowned character actor J.K. Simmons could provide. One take at the recording booth and we knew we’d made the right call. “

Baldur’s Gate 3

“Those of you who prefer to navigate the world using analogue sticks and buttons may have caught a glimpse at what full controller support for Baldur’s Gate 3 will look like for launch. With split-screen co-op, too, you’ll be able to experience the entirety of your adventures in Faerûn with another player on the same device!”

“With today’s news, we’re just over 6 months away from Baldur’s Gate 3’s release day. It’s been quite the journey so far, and we still have plenty of surprises to talk about before we get there. Including [Redacted], [Redacted] being able to [Redacted] into a [Redacted]. Wow, it feels good to say those ones out loud, they’ve really been eating away at us! “

Source : Larian Studios





