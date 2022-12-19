Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 9 rolls out adding new paladin class and more

Larian Studios has released the final major update to its Baldur’s Gate 3 game before it exits Early Access and officially launches August 2023. The latest update in the form of Patch 9 brings with it a wealth of new features tweaks and enhancements together with the new paladin class with the Oath of the Ancients and Oath of Devotion subclasses. As well as the Oathbreaker subclass, which triggers if you break your oath.

For a full list of all the patch notes jump over to the official Steam page by following the link below. Or if you would prefer a quick run through check out the embedded video below. Patch nine is already available for PC users and will be available on Mac very soon.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 9

“Patch 9 for Baldur’s Gate 3 is here! Bursting with noble spirit and ardent reverence, this patch adds the paladin class, Level 5, and much, much more. If you’re looking to peer deeper into the contents of this festive update, you can find the Community Update here. Mac users, Patch 9 will be with you soon. We’ve got a little bit more work to do on it, so keep an eye on our social channels for updates. Now, if you’re suitably imbued with moral strength (and you’ll need it to make it through the amount of notes we have for this update), let’s look at the full notes for Patch 9.”

Source : Steam





