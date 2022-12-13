Baldur’s Gate 3 release date confirmed in new trailer

If like us you cannot wait for the new Baldur’s Gate 3 game to officially launch next year, you are sure to enjoy the latest trailer released by Larian Studios providing more insight into what you can expect from the gameplay. As you problem already know Baldur’s Gate 3 has been available to try out in Early Access for quite some time and even in its development stage is a great game to play.

Check out the latest trailer to be made available during the recent Game Awards 2022 as well as an insight into over 40 new gameplay details subtly revealed within.

Baldur’s Gate 3 release date

If all goes to plan the new role-playing game is expected to officially leave Early Access during August 2023. Larian Studios confirmed the

Baldur’s Gate 3 release date in the trailer embedded below.

“From the creators of Divinity: Original Sin 2 begins the start of a next-generation RPG, set in the world of Dungeons and Dragons. Gather your party, and return to the Forgotten Realms in a tale of fellowship and betrayal, sacrifice and survival, and the lure of absolute power… Though each of you differ in innumerable ways, one thing binds you all together: a parasite planted in your brains. With it comes mysterious abilities, but also the looming threat of gruesome transformation into a Mind Flayer. Resist, and turn darkness against itself. Or embrace corruption, and become ultimate evil.”

“Choose from a wide selection of D&D races and classes, or play as an origin character with a hand-crafted background. Adventure, loot, battle and romance as you journey through the Forgotten Realms and beyond. Play alone, and select your companions carefully, or as a party of up to four in multiplayer.”

40+ new gameplay details

