Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Baldur’s Gate 3 character creation explain by Larian Studios

By

Baldurs Gate 3

Larian Studios developers of the highly anticipated new role-playing game Baldur’s Gate 3, have released more details explaining how characters can be created before you embark on your adventure. You start the process by assign points to your 6 abilities : Strength, Dexterity, Constitution, Intelligence, Wisdom and Charisma. After which you decide on the various skills you will be proficient i.e : Acrobatics, Deception, Stealth to name a few and finally customize your appearance and how your character presents to the world.

Baldurs Gate 3

“What defines you? Is it who you are, or the journey you’re on? In Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s both. Creating a character in Baldur’s Gate 3 isn’t the moment the world decides how to treat you, but it’s the very beginning of the shaping of your story. BG3 is a world with great player agency, and the most important character in that world is you. We’ve created not only a character customization system that allows that player agency to shine, but also a world that constantly reacts to how your character develops.”

“Will you be a beast taming mage-breaking charlatan halfling ranger with a toxic frog as a familiar, or a noble githyanki eldritch knight who let herself be seduced by the Absolute, with the ability to psionically drag her enemies towards her. Or, will you go for a more traditional tiefling warlock who made a pact with the devil? The choices are endless!”

For more information on character creation within the new Baldurs Gate 3 game jump over to the official community update on the Steam website via the link below.

Baldurs Gate 3

Source : Steam : Larian Studios

Filed Under: Gaming News, Top News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals