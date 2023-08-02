Baldur’s Gate 3 will be available to play on Steam Deck at launch

If like us you are wondering whether you’d be able to enjoy playing the new and highly anticipated role-playing game Baldur’s Gate 3 on your Valve Steam Deck. You will be pleased to know that Larian Studios has confirmed the RPG game will be available to play on the Steam Deck from launch. The game can also be played on 4K and ultrawide monitors from launch, unlike some other popular recently launched games.

Can you play Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam Deck

“Yes, You can play Baldur’s Gate 3 on your Steam Deck at launch and it looks rad. We are aiming for Steam Deck Verified by August 3’s launch date. It launches on Steam Deck with what we consider to be the most optimal graphics settings, but feel free to play around. You’ll be able to avail of full controller support, and split-screen will be disabled on Steam Deck.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 is all set to launch tomorrow on the 3rd of August for PC, and the following month, on September 6th, for PlayStation 5 gamers. You still have time to preorder on PC, and if you do you will be automatically upgraded to the Digital Edition free of charge. Preordering the Deluxe Edition for PS5, on the other hand, comes with its own enticing perks, including a whopping 72 hours of Early Access and a host of other goodies.

The launch of Baldur’s Gate 3 on August 3rd is slated for 5pm Gent time, which translates to your non-Belgian timezone as per the provided conversion. It is important to note that there will not be any pre-loading of the game before the said time. The full game, when released, will occupy approximately 122 GB of your system’s storage. If you have been part of the Early Access phase, please be aware that your previous saves will not be compatible at launch. However, given the amount of modification and improvements that have been integrated into the final version, starting anew is definitely worthwhile.

Baldur’s Gate 3 release date

“Last week, we revealed our third and final villain of Baldur’s Gate 3, joining J. K. Simmons and Jason Isaacs in an unholy triumvirate of evil: Orin the Red, as voiced by the ever-iconic Maggie Robertson. But the cast of Baldur’s Gate 3 is much bigger than the terrible trio you’ve seen in some of our recent trailers.”

Cross-Save Compatibility

One of the most exciting features of Baldur’s Gate 3 is its Cross-Save Compatibility. Owing to our innovative accounts system, the game will be cross-save compatible at launch. This feature will extend through to the PlayStation 5 launch slated for September 6th. This implies that if, for instance, you start your game on your PC or Steam Deck, you can effortlessly continue your adventure on your PS5 come September 6th. It is important to note that the PS5 version is sold separately.

Be it on PC, Mac, or PS5, Baldur’s Gate 3 allows you the flexibility to upload your saves to the cloud through your Larian account, ensuring a seamless gaming experience. You can pick up exactly where you left off, regardless of the platform. This eagerly awaited game is not only designed to captivate you with its immersive narrative and gameplay but also ensures that your gaming experience is as versatile and uninterrupted as possible.

Source: Larian Studios



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals