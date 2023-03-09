Google One now includes a VPN by Google

Google has announced that it is bringing new security features to its Google One plans, this will include a VPN.

The VPN by Google will now be included in all of the Google One plans, Google is also introducing dark web reports in the US to help people monitor their personal information.

VPN by Google One adds more protection to your internet activity no matter what apps or browsers you use, shielding it from hackers or network operators by masking your IP address. Without a VPN, the sites and apps you visit could use your IP address to track your activity or determine your location. Plus, we take several steps to make sure no one can tie your network traffic to your identity.

Starting today, and rolling out over the next few weeks, we’re expanding VPN access to all Google One plans, including the Basic plan that starts at $1.99/mo. The VPN will be available in 22 countries across Android, iOS, Windows and Mac devices. You can also share the VPN with up to five others if they’re on your Google One plan.

You can find out more details about the VPN by Google and Google One over at Google’s website at the link below.

Source Google





