How to find your location on Apple or Google Maps

Both Google Maps and Apple Maps make it easy for you to find your current location on the map. This can be a useful feature and it is available in both Apple Maps and Google Maps on multiple devices.

This can come in handy when you are lost, or when you are in a new city and trying to find somewhere, it can be very handy to find your exact location using either Google Maps or Apple Maps.

Apple Maps is only available on the iPhone, Google Maps is also available on the iPhone and of course, it is available on a wide range of Android devices.

How to find your current location on Google Maps?

To find your current location using Google Maps, open the Google Maps app on your Android Phone or iPhone.

On an Android device, your current location is displayed on the app as a blue dot, in Android you need to press the Your Location button, this will display your location on the map. When the Your Location has turned blue, it will display the blue dot on the map.

On the iPhone, there is a slightly different interface and you automatically see a blue dot on the map when you open the application. If you cannot see the blue dot that means that you are on a different part of the map.

To get back to the exact location you are on Google Maps on the iPhone, press the arrow icon until it turns blue, it will then show you your location with the blue dot.

Once you find out your exact location, you then use this in either of the Google Maps apps to plan a journey and more.

How to find your location in Apple Maps

Apple Maps also has the ability to show you exact locations just like Google Maps, you can then use this to plan directions, or pinpoint places on a map, and more.

Open the Apple Maps application on your iPhone, you should see a blue dot in the middle of the Apple Maps display. This is your current location.

If the blue dot does not appear automatically, it may mean that you are on a different part of the app, to find your location, press the arrow on the right-hand side of the map, this will center the map over your exact location. You can now use this location on Apple Maps top plan directions and more.

We hope that you find this guide useful and hope that it will help you find your location on both Apple Maps and Google Maps. If you have any questions please leave a comment below and let us know.

Image Credit: Mika Baumeister





