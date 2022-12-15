How to use offline Google Maps

Google Maps is great for when you need to find directions for your journey, but there can be times when you will want to download Google Maps directions to use offline. In order to do this, you will need to download the maps for that area to your device.

If you are headed to an area where there is low or poor cellular service, then you may want to download your Google Maps directions to use offline.

Google has this feature built into its Google Maps app and this can be handy if you are planning a long journey and want to ensure that you have directions for the whole journey.

I normally do this when I am going somewhere new as you may not know what the cellular connections are like in that area. This feature is available in Google Maps for Android and for the iPhone, you can see how to do this on each device below.

How to download Google Maps directions offline for Android?

To download your directions for your Android phone or tablet, open the Google Maps app on your device. You will need to be connected to the Internet and signed into Google Maps.

Now search for the place you are going to, for example, London, at the bottom select the name and address and then select Download, you can then download the maps for that area.

If you have searched for a more specific place within that city, for example, Regent Street, then select More and then Download offline map > Download.

This will then allow you to get driving directions for that area when you are offline, things like traffic and alternate routes do not work when you are offline on Google Maps.

How to download Google Maps directions for the iPhone or iPad?

To download some offline maps for your iPhone or iPad, open the Google Maps app on your device and then select the place, ie London, at the bottom select the name or address of the place and then select More > Download offline map> Download.

You will then be able to use the maps when you are offline for that area, it will work with driving directions but you will not get information on traffic, alternate routes, etc.

This is a great feature for Google Maps which has worked well for me in the past, particularly when going on vacation in the UK to rural areas that suffer from poor cellular coverage. You can find out more details about using Google Maps offline over at Google. We hope you will find this guide helpful, if you have any questions, please leave a comment below.

