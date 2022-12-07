Google Pixel Feature Drop for December in action (Video)

Yesterday we heard about the new Google Pixel Feature Drop for December 2022, the software update brings many new features to Google’s range of Pixel devices.

Now we get to look at the new December 2022 Google Pixel Feature Drop in a new video from Zollotech. The video gives us a good look at the new features coming to the Pixel devices in this release.

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro now include VPN by Google One at no extra cost, so your online activity is protected at a network level no matter what app or web browser you’re using.1 Whether it’s the airport or your local coffee shop, VPN by Google One is built to help ensure your network traffic can’t be tied to your identity. Learn more about how VPN by Google One gives you an extra layer of online protection here.

Now, you can review your security and privacy settings, risk levels, and other information all in one place, making it easy to protect your phone, accounts and passwords. This includes new action cards that notify you of any security risks and give you easy steps to enhance your privacy and security.

You can find out more details about the new Google Pixel Feature Drop for December 2022 over at the Google website.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals