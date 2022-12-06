Google releases new Pixel Feature Drop (Video)

Google has released a new Pixel Feature Drop for its Pixel range of smartphones and it brings a range of new features to the handsets.

This new software update includes VPN by Google One for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, it also includes a range of other new features.

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro now include VPN by Google One at no extra cost, so your online activity is protected at a network level no matter what app or web browser you’re using.1 Whether it’s the airport or your local coffee shop, VPN by Google One is built to help ensure your network traffic can’t be tied to your identity. Learn more about how VPN by Google One gives you an extra layer of online protection here.

Now, you can review your security and privacy settings, risk levels, and other information all in one place, making it easy to protect your phone, accounts and passwords. This includes new action cards that notify you of any security risks and give you easy steps to enhance your privacy and security.

There’s nothing more frustrating than not being able to hear the person on the other end of your phone call. With Clear calling, your Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro now enhances the other caller’s voice and reduces their background noise, so you’ll be able to hear them clearly if they’re in a noisy place — all thanks to Tensor G2.2

You can find out more details about what is included in the December Google Pixel Feature Drop over at the Google website at the link below.

Source Google





