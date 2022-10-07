Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro get official

We have been hearing about the latest Pixel smartphones for some time and now the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have been made official.

Both handsets come with the Google Tensor G2 processor, the two handsets have slightly different specifications.

The Pixel 7 Pro comes with a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels and it comes with a choice of 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 12 GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, or 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro comes with a range of cameras, on the front, there is a 10.8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and on the back, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The handset comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 30W fast charging which can charge the handset to 50% in just 30 minutes.

Next up os the Pixel 7, this handset comes with a 6.3 inch AMOLED display that has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The device comes with a choicer of 8GB of RAM and 128gB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, it also has a range of high-end cameras.

On the front there is a 10.8-megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back, there is a 50-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. This handset has a 4355 mAh battery and 30W fast charging.

The Pixel 7 will retail for $599 and the Pixel 7 Pro will retail for $899.

Source Google



