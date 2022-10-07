Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro get official

By

Google Pixel 7

We have been hearing about the latest Pixel smartphones for some time and now the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have been made official.

Both handsets come with the Google Tensor G2 processor, the two handsets have slightly different specifications.

Watch this video on YouTube.

The Pixel 7 Pro comes with a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels and it comes with a choice of 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 12 GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, or 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro comes with a range of cameras, on the front, there is a 10.8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and on the back, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The handset comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 30W fast charging which can charge the handset to 50% in just 30 minutes.

Next up os the Pixel 7, this handset comes with a 6.3 inch AMOLED display that has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The device comes with a choicer of 8GB of RAM and 128gB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, it also has a range of high-end cameras.

On the front there is a 10.8-megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back, there is a 50-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. This handset has a 4355 mAh battery and 30W fast charging.

The Pixel 7 will retail for $599 and the Pixel 7 Pro will retail for $899.

Source Google

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Geeky Gadgets