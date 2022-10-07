New Google Pixel Watch gets official

We just found out details about the new Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro smartphones and now we have some details on the new Google Pixel Watch.

The new Google Pixel Watch comes with a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 450 x 450 pixels, it comes with an Exynos 9110 processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.

Designed with comfort and durability in mind, the Google Pixel Watch is sophisticated for a night out or a business meeting, can endure your activities and workouts and is pleasant to sleep in. The bold, circular 3D domed glass blends seamlessly into the stainless steel body giving it a slim look on the wrist. It is both water-resistant (up to 5 ATM/50 meters) and scratch-resistant, meant to be worn all day and night. Inspired by a classic timepiece, the tactile crown controls on-screen scrolling, accesses shortcuts and initiates the app tray to get you the helpful information you need. The side button subtly above the crown opens your most-recently used apps, so favorites are just a click away.

The Google Pixel Watch will start at $349 for the WiFi model and for $399 for the 4G LTE model, both models will be available from the 13th of October.

Source Google



