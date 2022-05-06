Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Google Pixel 7 Pro design leaked

By

Google Pixel 7 Pro

It looks like we have some details on the design of the new Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphone, now some case renders of the handset have appeared online.

The case renders for the new Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphone give us a look at the design of the handset, the renders were provided by @OnLeaks and TechGoing.

As we can see from the photos there are three cameras on the rear of the handset and a flash, two cameras side by side and then one larger camera next to that.

The render also reveals that the front of the handset will have a curved display on the sides of the display, there will also be a front-facing camera with a center cut out for the camera. This is not shown in this render of the handset.

Google is expected to launch their new Pixel 7 range of smartphones later in the year, we are expecting a new Google Tensor mobile processor to power the handsets. The Pixel 7 Pro is expected to be the top model in the range.

The new Google Pixel 7 range of smartphones will be released later this year, possibly sometime in October, of course, this could possibly change before the launch of the handsets.

Source TechGoing

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News, Top News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Geeky Gadgets