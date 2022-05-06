Google Pixel 7 Pro design leaked

It looks like we have some details on the design of the new Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphone, now some case renders of the handset have appeared online.

The case renders for the new Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphone give us a look at the design of the handset, the renders were provided by @OnLeaks and TechGoing.

As we can see from the photos there are three cameras on the rear of the handset and a flash, two cameras side by side and then one larger camera next to that.

The render also reveals that the front of the handset will have a curved display on the sides of the display, there will also be a front-facing camera with a center cut out for the camera. This is not shown in this render of the handset.

Google is expected to launch their new Pixel 7 range of smartphones later in the year, we are expecting a new Google Tensor mobile processor to power the handsets. The Pixel 7 Pro is expected to be the top model in the range.

The new Google Pixel 7 range of smartphones will be released later this year, possibly sometime in October, of course, this could possibly change before the launch of the handsets.

Source TechGoing

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals