Google Pixel 7 Pro design leaked

It looks like we have some details on the design of the new Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphone, now some case renders of the handset have appeared online.
The case renders for the new Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphone give us a look at the design of the handset, the renders were provided by @OnLeaks and TechGoing.
As we can see from the photos there are three cameras on the rear of the handset and a flash, two cameras side by side and then one larger camera next to that.
The render also reveals that the front of the handset will have a curved display on the sides of the display, there will also be a front-facing camera with a center cut out for the camera. This is not shown in this render of the handset.
Google is expected to launch their new Pixel 7 range of smartphones later in the year, we are expecting a new Google Tensor mobile processor to power the handsets. The Pixel 7 Pro is expected to be the top model in the range.
The new Google Pixel 7 range of smartphones will be released later this year, possibly sometime in October, of course, this could possibly change before the launch of the handsets.
Source TechGoing