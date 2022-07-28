LG has introduced a new curved display in the form of the 49-inch dual QHD Nano IPS monitor this month offering users a resolution of 5120 x 1440 pixels and the refresh rate of 144 Hz. The 49WQ95C-W monitor features a 32:9 aspect ratio and the panel has a colour gamut that meets 98 percent of the DCI-P3 standard, a contrast ratio of 1000:1 and a typical brightness of 400 cd/m².

NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC Compatible the LG monitor can provide users with tear-free, stutter-free gaming and also supports FreeSync Premium Pro technology. A USB Type-C port integrated into the rear of the display allows you to connect a laptop and charges at the same time providing support for both display and data transfer simultaneously.

LG 49 inch curved display

– 49-inch UltraWide Dual QHD(5120×1440) at 144Hz Nano IPS™ Display

– DCI-P3 98% (Typ.) VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

– USB Type-C™ with 90W Power Delivery

– 2 x 10W Stereo Speaker with Rich Bass

– Eye Care Features

– Height/Tilt/ Swivel Adjustable Stand

“Dual controller allows you to work with multiple devices through a single monitor, keyboard and mouse. Just simply drag and drop the files from various devices into your single monitor. It is an UltraWide 32:9 Dual QHD (5120×1440) monitor with a doubled 27-inch 16:9 QHD pixel space in one screen. With 70% more pixels compared to 32:9 FHD resolution (3840×1080), you can go beyond multitasking with a multi-format multiplex.”

“This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image while two 10W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive experience. Enhanced flexibility offers expanded ergonomic adjustment of height, tilt and swivel, setting your monitor to fit into your optimal position.”

Source : LG

