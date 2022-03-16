Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro details revealed

It looks like we may have some details on Google’s new flagship smartphones, the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

According to a recent report from Ross Young from Display Supply Chain Consultants, the Pixel 7 will have a slightly smaller display at 6.3 inches. The Pixel 6 comes with a 6.4-inch display.

Hearing that the Pixel 7 will shrink from 6.4″ to 6.3″. Pixel 7 Pro will remain 6.7″. Panel shipments to start 1 month earlier this year, from May. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) March 15, 2022

We can expect the new Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones to be powered by a Google Tensor processor. It is not clear as yet what other upgrades the new Pixel smartphones will get, we are expecting to see a second-generation Tensor processor from Google. There are also expected to come with some updated cameras and also a range of other new features and updates.

It will be a few months before we get to see the next-generation Pixel smartphones, they are expected to be released along with the next major release of Android.

As soon as we get some more information on the new Google Pixel 7 range of smartphones, including some photos of the handsets and also a list of specifications, we will let you know.

Source GSM Arena

