New Google Pixel 6a smartphone gets benchmarked

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones launched last October and now there is another handset on the way, the Google Pixel 6a.

The new Pixel 6a has recently appeared on some benchmarks, the handset has listed on the Geekbench benchmarks.

The device is listed with Android 12 and it will be powered by a Google Tensor processor and will also come with 6GB of RAM.

The handset scored 1,050 on the single-core test and 2,833 on the multi-core test on Geekbench, this is similar to the other two Pixel 6 handsets.

The handset is rumored to come with a 6,2 inch OLED display, the exact resolution is not known as yet, the design of the device will be similar to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

As a reminder the Pixel 6 features a 6.4 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, it is powered by the Google Tensor processor and comes with 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The handset features a 50-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, on the front of the device there is an 8-megapixel camera for taking selfies and making video calls. Plus it features a 4614 mAh battery and 30W fast charging, it also features 21W fast wireless charging.

As soon as we get some more details on the new Google Pixel 6a, including a full list of specifications, we will let you know.

Source Geekbench, GSM Arena

