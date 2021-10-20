Google Pixel 6 Pro gets unboxed (Video)

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are now official, these are the first Google smartphones to come with Google’s own processor, the Google Tensor.

The new Pixel smartphones come with some high end specifications and now we get to find out more details about the Google Pixel 6 Pro in a new video.

The Unboxing video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the Pixel 6 Pro and it range of features, lets find out more details about the handset.

The Pixel 6 Pro comes with a 6.7 inch display and it has a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, the device is powered by the Google Tensor processor.

The handset comes with 12GB of RAM and there is a choice of three different storage options, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

The Pro model features three cameras on the back which include a 50 megapixel main camera, 12 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 48 megapixel telephoto camera.

The device also comes with a 5004mAh battery 30W fast charging, it also features 21W fast wireless charging. The handset has the latest version of Google’s mobile OS, Android 12.

Pricing for the new Pixel 6 Pro smartphone starts at $899 and the standard Pixel 6 model starts at $599, both devices are now available to order.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals