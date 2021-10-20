Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro get official

Google’s latest smartphones are now official, the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, both devices are powered by the company’s first ever processor, Google Tensor.

Pricing for new smartphones starts at $599 for the Pixel 6 and $899 for the Pixel 6 Pro, both devices come with Android 10.

The Pixel 6 comes with a 6.4 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, it is powered by the Google Tensor processor and comes with 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The handset features a 50 megapixel main camera and a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera, on the front of the device there is an 8 megapixel camera for taking Selfies and making video calls.

The Google Pixel 6 also comes with a 4614 mAh battery and 30W fast charging, it also features 21W fast wireless charging.

The Pixel 6 Pro features a larger display measuring 6.7 inches, this handset also comes with the Google Tensor processor and it comes with 12GB of RAM. There are three different storage options, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

This device features a triple camera setup on the back which includes a 50 megapixel main camera, 48 megapixel telephoto camera and a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front od the device there is an 11.1 megapixel camera for video chat and Selfies.

The Pixel 6 Pro comes with a 5004mAh battery and it also features the same fast charging and it comes with Android 12.

Source Google

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals