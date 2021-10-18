Geeky Gadgets

Google Pixel 6 rumored to retail for $599

Google Pixel 6

It looks like we may have some possible pricing for the new Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones for the USA.

Google previously teased the two smartphones, we know what they look like but we do not know all of the specifications on the handsets. Google are holding a press event tomorrow where they will make their new Google Pixel 6 handsets official.

Now we have some details on how much the new devices will retail for, the handsets have been spotted at target with a price of $599 for the Google Pixel 6 model and $898 for the Pixel 6 Pro model.

Of course this may not be the final pricing for the two handsets it could just be a place holder, this can been seen in the tweet below.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about the handsets as these will be Google’s first smartphones with a new processor which they have developed.

We will have full details on the two new Google Pixel 6 smartphones when they are made official at Google press event tomorrow.

