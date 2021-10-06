Google Pixel 6 coming October 19th at 10 am PDT

Google previously teased their new Pixel 6 smartphones and now the company has revealed that the handsets will be made official on the 19th of October at 10 am PDT.

There will be two handsets in the range the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro and both devices will be powered by the new Google developed Tensor processor.

As yet we do not know the full specifications on the new Google Pixel 6 smartphone, we are looking forward to finding out more details about the handsets.

On October 19, we’re officially introducing you to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro—the completely reimagined Google phones. Powered by Tensor, Google’s first custom mobile chip, they’re fast, smart and secure. And they adapt to you. #Pixel6Launch

Google will also be releasing Android 12 to its range of Pixel devices in the next few weeks, they announced its launch yesterday and said the updating would be coming to Pixel handsets in the next few weeks.

The new Pixel 6 range of smartphones will come with Android 12 out of the box, we are looking forward to finding out more details about the handsets when they are official unveiled later this month.

Source The Verge

