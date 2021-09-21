Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro appear at the FCC

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones will be launching next month, Google has already given us a preview of the handsets, although we do not know all of their specifications as yet.

Now both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphone have appeared at the FCC in the US, the listing has revealed that the handsets will offer support for Wi-Fi 6E.

The two devices were previewed by Google back in August and the devices will be some of the first smartphones to run the new Android 12 software from Google. The Android 12 software is also expected to be made available to other handsets next month, the software is currently in beta testing.

The Pixel 6 is rumored to come with a 6.4 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, it will come with Google’s own processor and with have up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The device will come with a 50 megapixel wide camera and a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera, there will also be a 12 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies.

The new Google Pixel 6 smartphones will be officially unveiled by Google on the 28th of October 2021, we are looking forward to finding out their full specifications. As soon as we find out more details on exactly what specifications the new Google Pixel smartphones will have we will let you know.

Source Android Police

